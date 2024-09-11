Triptii Dimri Embraces Festive Splendour In A Maroon And Blue Heavily Embellished Ajrakh Saree

Triptii Dimri was spotted out and about in town draped in a navy and blue gold embellished saree to promote her upcoming movie hand-in-hand with her co-star Rajkummar Rao. The Bad Newzz actress made heads turn in her saree-clad avatar which took onlookers' breath away. Triptii chose to stand in solidarity with traditional Indian handlooms as she picked a hand printed ajrakh saree in regal toned maroon and navy hues that were lent a touch of sparkle with intricate gold embroidery and beadwork. All in all, Triptii's desi girl avatar was a complete winner item that emerged from the depths of her closet.

Triptii Dimri was a vision to behold when she chose to go the desi route wearing a navy and maroon ajrakh printed saree. The nine-yard wonder was embellished with hand embroidered gold beadwork along with a gold gota patti border to add to its grandeur. Triptii teamed the saree with a matching maroon blouse having half-sleeves and a keyhole neckline that was accessorised with the perfect emerald droplet-style jewel. Laden with intricate gold embroidery and bead embellishment all over, the blouse had a reverse V-cut and a big floral embroidered design on the back. The sleeves were also detailed with elaborate embroidery and green and gold beaded drops. Triptii kept her accessory game minimal yet powerful wearing nothing but a pair of jewel encrusted dangler earrings.

On the hair and beauty front, Triptii wore a dainty-looking low bun and wavy fringe left open to frame her face. For her glam picks of the night, she wore a beaming foundation probably mixed with a few drops of highlighter to give her the radiance-from-within look. She teamed it with arched brows, eyeliner defined eyes, a hint of blush on the apples of cheeks, a bitten lip look with a cherry-toned tint and a bindi placed on her forehead to tie the look together with an Indian touch.

Triptii Dimri embodied a royal vibe draped in the navy and maroon embellished saree for a night out in town.

