Triptii Dimri's Gorgeous Swim Style On Her European Getaway Is Making Us Happy As Clams

Triptii Dimri Goes Bold In Bikinis Under The European Sun

Triptii Dimri has been on the most picturesque European vacation this summer to Italy and Albania. The Animal actress has been dropping pictures from her travels which are giving us a major fear of missing out. Triptii is showing us how she is soaking up the European sun, enjoying nature, and scoring big wins in the bikini-clad holiday closet department while she enjoyed her much-needed down time at the beach. Let us now take you through all the details of Triptii's recent vacation picture dump that has left the internet in a tizzy.

Also Read: While Tripti Dimri Is In Greece Flashback Mode, 5 Greek Beaches To Bookmark For Your Next Getaway

Triptii recently posted dreamy pictures of her holiday in Europe on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Happy as a" along with a sea shell emoji. The pictures are proof that she is happy as a clam vacationing, and so are we while spotting her pictures. From beautiful black bikinis to teal ones, the actress has given us all the vacation outfit goals that we need.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

For her first look Triptii is seen wearing a casual black string bikini along with a beige linen wrap-around mini skirt. She accessorized the look with a khaki cap, a pair of black sunglasses, beige flip-flops and a black bag on her shoulder. However, the magic happened later when she hit the beach and ditched the accessories and took a dip in the sea. She only wore her jaw-droppingly gorgeous black bikini with nothing but her sunglasses, wet hair and sandy toes.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tripti_dimri

Next, the actress gave us yet another winning beach wardrobe staple as she posed wearing a teal coloured bikini. The actress looked straight out of a postcard with her half-tied hair, white-rimmed sunglasses, sea-washed feet. The bikini top boasted of a criss-cross tie-up detail around her neck along with the usual shoulder straps which were paired to perfection with matching bikini bottoms.

Isn't Triptii Dimri's holiday swimwear just the stuff of vacation dreams? The fashion fanatic girls have taken notes for their next getaway.

Also Read: For Tripti Dimri, "A Perfect Summer Day" Involves The Pool, Plenty Of Sunshine And A Pink Swimsuit