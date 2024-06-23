Sonakshi Sinha Is An Ethereal Bride With Minimally Glam Makeup Complete With Pink Lips

To Marry Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Is An Ethereal Bride

We've been eagerly awaiting Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal and with pictures finally here, we cannot help but swoon. Sonakshi Sinha's bridal glam is nothing short of stunning and we are mesmerised. The Heeramandi actress' bridal glow set the perfect canvas for some stunning beauty strokes. For brides-to-be, Sonakshi Sinha's bridal beauty game is perfect to take some notes from. To match the charm of her chikankari outfit, she opted for a fresh glowing look that was served right with a minimal dewy base. She paired the look with her classic signature winged eyeliner and coral lips to seal the beauty deal. She completed the look with a beautiful sleek bun that was adorned with ivory roses. If you are a bride-to-be, it is about time you take some beauty inspiration from Sonakshi's beautiful bridal look.

Recently, for the promotions of Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha showcased her “phool-power” with floral-themed, soft-rosy makeup. She went for a dewy-glam base, dusting her cheeks with blush and contour. A hint of shimmery highlighter at the high points of her cheeks elevated the pastel-coded makeover. Not detouring from the colour palette, she opted for a matte lip shade. Smudged eyeliner and mascara-coated lashes added drama to her eyes. Well-defined eyebrows were simply on-fleek. Sonakshi sealed her desi princess avatar with a neatly secured updo, adorned with white roses.

Before that, Sonakshi treated fans to her cappuccino makeup. She chose a matte-based foundation that gave a sculpted finish to her face. Nominal blush on the cheeks with a little amount of highlighter on the cheekbones enhanced her allure. Nude lips were just the right choice to go with the look. Sonakshi went heavy on the eyes, applying an intense stroke of extended classic winged eyeliner and a dash of kajal on the lower lids. Mascara-laden, elongated lashes brightened up her eyes further. To top it off, Sonakshi brushed her upper lids with metallic eyeshadow. A black micro bindi complemented Sonakshi's boho-ethnic OOTD.

Did you bookmark Sonakshi Sinha's bridal beauty look? We certainly did.

