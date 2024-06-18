Sonakshi Sinha Sparkled In A Black Sequin Romper At Her Black And Gold-Themed Party

Sonakshi Sinha Made Heads Turn In A Sequin Romper

It looks like wedding bells are ringing for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. From what their social media posts have left fans guessing, both Sonakshi and Zaheer have celebrated their respective bachelorette parties with their groups of friends. Let us now take you through all the details of the bride-to-be Sonakshi's outfit of the night. In a picture she shared, Sonakshi showcased her super glam look wearing a black romper embroidered with sequins. Her outfit, which boasted of a body hugging silhouette, complemented Sonakshi's figure with full sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

On the accessories front, Sonakshi teamed it with a pair of transparent block heels, a nude base and an artistic tattoo on the ankle of her left foot.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

For her hair and makeup, Sonakshi went for a glowing nude makeup look with statement eyeliner, defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, a peachy nude lip colour that tied the look together beautifully. She styled her steaked tresses in a straight look with a side parting.

The Heeramandi actress shared pictures with her best friends from what looks like her pre-wedding bachelorette party. Sonakshi was looking her gorgeous best for the occasion posing in style in a black romper embroidered with sequins.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

Sonakshi Sinha shared pictures on Instagram late last night where she was seen partying along with her Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi, celebrity stylists Sanam Ratansi, Mohit Rai, Rahul Gangwani, Srishti Rai, Vidhi Lodha Mehra, Srishti Rai and many more. In the pictures, the entire gang dressed in black posed for a selfie with Sonakshi which also captured Huma Qureshi. The theme of the party seemed to be all black and the venue was decorated with shimmery gold and silver balloons. In another selfie Sonakshi Sinha is seen striking a pout for a selfie that she captioned, "17.06.2024", which seems to mark the date as a significant one.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

Aren't weddings just happy and magical times? Sonakshi Sinha is a whole mood in her black sequin romper for what looked like her big bachelorette night.

