Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Marry In Matching White Ethnic Chikankari Wedding Ensembles

We wish Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal a happy married life

Sonakshi Sinha has started a new chapter in her life. The actress has married Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate gathering in Mumbai today. It was enough however, to set gorgeous couple goals as we just could not get over the stunning wedding looks from their civil registration function. In pictures posted by the couple, Sonakshi is seen in a glorious white saree which featured chikankari embroidery that detailed the drape of the outfit. It was paired with a quarter sleeve saree blouse with a V-neckline in the same shade. Matching the elegant outfit was Sonakshi's jewelled choker necklace and earrings which she accessorized with white flowers in her hair and her locks tied in an updo. Her groom Zaheer matched his ladylove to perfection. He wore a white embroidered kurta and matching bottoms with the neckline left unbuttoned and his sleeves cuffed at his elbows. The newlyweds have bowled us over with their wedding avatars, leaving us gushing.

(Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Mehendi Looks In Beige And Red Showcase Love In Full Fashionable Force)

Before that, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's friend Jafer Ali Munshi shared a lovely picture from the couple's mehendi ceremony. For the pre-wedding ritual, the Dabangg actress wore a bright red sharara set. Her regal outfit featured intricate gold borders around the V-neckline and similar gold detailing on the bodice. She teamed it with equally ornate flared sharara pants. She carried a metallic copper dupatta casually over her shoulders, presenting a striking contrast. A pair of statement danglers added the right amount of dazzle. For the glam, Sonakshi went for shimmery eyelids, well-defined brows, and a nude lipstick shade. A micro bindi framed her face beautifully.

We wish Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal a happy married life.

(Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Sparkled In A Black Sequin Romper At Her Black And Gold-Themed Party)