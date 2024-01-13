Sushmita Sen In A Bewitching Black Saree For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception Is Setting Chic Wedding Guest Style Goals

Sushmita In A Saree For Ira's Reception Is Setting Wedding Guest Goals

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception is happening in Mumbai tonight and is surely a star-studded event. Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities will be the guests at this wedding. The event was also attended by Sushmita Sen who looked absolutely mesmerising in her black pre-draped saree. The gorgeous drape featured neat pleats at the front with a ruffled hemline and pallu. Sushmita teamed it with a strapless black blouse that had spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. The lace details at the sleeve line added a retro touch to the look. She pinned the drape with a studded brooch and carried a clutch. Sushmita's glowing makeup with kohled eyes, shimmery eyelids, and pink lip colour perfectly complemented her look.

Not too long ago, Sushmita Sen donned a stunning 18-year-old saree and set the internet ablaze.The saree was first seen on her in an episode of Koffee With Karan, back in 2005. The gold-toned saree showcased shimmery sequined details on a base of beige and sequined borders. Sushmita teamed the chic look with a full-sleeved golden blouse that featured a deep V-neckline. For accessories, she picked an emerald-encrusted statement necklace and opted for minimal glam makeup.

For the Lakme Fashion Week, Sushmita Sen walked the ramp for Anushree Reddy in a stunning yellow lehenga. The festive ensemble included an embellished blouse and a gorgeous flared lehenga skirt. The diva carried a matching dupatta that featured delicate embroidery to complete the traditional look. Sushmita wore a statement necklace, a pair of studded danglers, and statement rings.

Sushmita Sen's ethnic fashion has a fan-following of its own.

