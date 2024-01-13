In An Embellished Red Lehenga And Black Sherwani, Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Embracing Traditional Indian Wedding Looks

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's reception looks in an embellished red lehenga and black sherwani are straight out of an Indian fairytale.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had an elaborate celebration in Udaipur with an array of pre-wedding functions. The duo tied the knot on January 3, 2024, in a registered marriage ceremony followed by the pre-wedding shenanigans in Udaipur. The 3-day long wedding concluded with a white wedding. Now the duo is finally ready to meet the tinsel town. The couple made some notably offbeat choices in the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. But for a change, the two kept their style strictly traditional for this event. Ira picked a deep red embellished lehenga with heavy work in golden zari. She teamed a heavy-work sleeveless blouse with a flared lehenga bottom featuring the same intricate threadwork in gold. She carried a plain red dupatta with the look. For accessories, the bride kept it minimal with matching gold bangles. Her glam makeup included a bold red lip colour, shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes, and of course her bridal glow. The groom, on the other hand, opted for a contrasting colour palette. In a shimmery black bandhgala kurta and black dhoti pants, Nupur looked dapper. The full-sleeved kurta featured gold buttons at the front. The power couple scored a perfect 10 on the style meter with their choices.

For the white wedding, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had kept it minimally chic. While the bride looked adorable in a white gown with a sheer neckline and a gorgeous trail, Nupur's choice of beige-toned suit was the perfect match for the exquisite set-up.

The newlyweds look at peace and ready to embark on their new journey.

