In An Embellished Red Lehenga And Black Sherwani, Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Embracing Traditional Indian Wedding Looks

Ira-Nupur Embraced Traditional Indian Wedding Looks In Lehenga, Sherwani

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had an elaborate celebration in Udaipur with an array of pre-wedding functions. The duo tied the knot on January 3, 2024, in a registered marriage ceremony followed by the pre-wedding shenanigans in Udaipur. The 3-day long wedding concluded with a white wedding. Now the duo is finally ready to meet the tinsel town. The couple made some notably offbeat choices in the wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. But for a change, the two kept their style strictly traditional for this event. Ira picked a deep red embellished lehenga with heavy work in golden zari. She teamed a heavy-work sleeveless blouse with a flared lehenga bottom featuring the same intricate threadwork in gold. She carried a plain red dupatta with the look. For accessories, the bride kept it minimal with matching gold bangles. Her glam makeup included a bold red lip colour, shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes, and of course her bridal glow. The groom, on the other hand, opted for a contrasting colour palette. In a shimmery black bandhgala kurta and black dhoti pants, Nupur looked dapper. The full-sleeved kurta featured gold buttons at the front. The power couple scored a perfect 10 on the style meter with their choices.

Also Read: Kiran Rao's Black Embroidered Strapless Gown Looks Contemporary Chic With A Traditional Touch

For the white wedding, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had kept it minimally chic. While the bride looked adorable in a white gown with a sheer neckline and a gorgeous trail, Nupur's choice of beige-toned suit was the perfect match for the exquisite set-up.

Also Read: Ira Khan Made For An Angelic Bride In A Beautiful White Bridal Gown To Marry Nupur Shikhare

The newlyweds look at peace and ready to embark on their new journey.

Also Read: Mothers Of The Bride And Groom Reena Dutta And Pritam Shikhare Looked Sophisticated In Their Glorious Sarees