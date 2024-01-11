Mothers Of The Bride And Groom Reena Dutta And Pritam Shikhare Looked Sophisticated In Their Glorious Sarees

Reena Dutta And Pritam Shikhare Looked Sophisticated In Their Chic Sarees

The New Year 2024 has welcomed a new beginning for the Khan and Shikhare family. Post weeks of anticipation, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan married her longtime love Nupur Shikhare in a white wedding held last night at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Naturally, all eyes were on the dashing couple as Ira wore a sheer white gown and Nupur picked a beige suit to get officiated in an outdoor ceremony against the background of floral decor. But it was more than just the lovebirds that stole the show. Mothers of the bridal couple too brought their A-game to the white wedding.

(Also Read: Ira Khan Made For An Angelic Bride In A Beautiful White Bridal Gown To Marry Nupur Shikhare)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@filmymantramedia

In a picture from the ceremony, the groom's mother Pritam Shikhare was standing right besides her daughter-in-law wearing a vibrant orange saree. It featured a halter neck blouse and broad borders in the same shade while her hair was pulled back in a bun. On the other side was the bride's mother Reena Dutta who stood beside her new son-in-law. The mum of the bride wore a silver lace saree with decorative embroidery over its length which was worn with a sleeveless white blouse. She paired it with a string of pearls around the neck. Ira Khan's father Aamir Khan was also in the picture wearing a black tuxedo.

The occasion followed a bohemian mehendi ceremony, midnight pajama party and formal sangeet event held at the hotel in Udaipur as well as an intimate shindig for their marriage registration at Mumbai's Taj Lands End last week.

(Also Read: Ira Khan Made For An Angelic Bride In A Beautiful White Bridal Gown To Marry Nupur Shikhare)