Nupur Shikhare Radiated Glamour In A Gold Brocade Blazer And Black Trousers For His Sangeet

Nupur's Sangeet Look Was All About Glitz And Glamour In A Gold Blazer

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's marriage was registered in Mumbai on January 3, 2024, which was attended by close family and friends. But the couple have followed it up with a destination wedding at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. The 3-day long celebrations included a glitzy sangeet ceremony which happened last night. It was indeed a glamorous affair. The groom looked dapper as he donned a gold-toned brocade blazer with a black shirt beneath. He teamed it with a pair of black trousers and aced the look to perfection with his charm. He also wore a black tie to complete the style. Ira picked a hooded lehenga in deep red and slayed the unconventional look.

Nupur Shikhare's style grabs eyeballs instantly. Whether his baraat or his look for the mehendi, the groom is indeed a star with a unique style. For the mehendi ceremony, Nupur picked a casual look in vibrant colours. He wore a blush pink full-sleeved shirt with a sleeveless brown vest and teamed it with beige pants. His relaxed look was completed with a multicoloured scarf which he draped around the neck. Ira Khan's all-white lace kurta matched the vibe of the ceremony and complemented Nupur's attire too.

For the registered marriage ceremony, Nupur Shikhare opted for a traditional look. He wore a deep blue embroidered sherwani with delicate gold threadwork. Teaming it with a pair of deep blue pajama bottoms, Nupur's style was subtle yet exquisite. Ira looked absolutely stunning in her harem-style bottoms and embroidered emerald green blouse.

Nupur Shikhare's sartorial choices are impeccable, and we have enough proof. Watch this video below for a look back at Ira and Nupur's looks at their legal ceremony in Mumbai and those of the guests who attended.

