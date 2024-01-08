Ira Khan Showcases Exceptionally Beautiful Full-Arm Bridal Mehendi With Peacock Details

For Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, 2024 has started on an extremely happy note as they embark on a new journey of life. The couple exchanged their vows and registered their marriage in Mumbai and currently, it is their wedding bash in Udaipur that is grabbing eyeballs. Ira Khan's unconventional bridal choices have been on our radar. While her unique sartorial style is setting the bar high, her appealing beauty game is equally strong. For the mehendi ceremony today, she showcased an extremely put-together beauty look that brides-to-be need to bookmark for their wedding festivities. Her ethereal mehendi look was enhanced with her beautiful mehendi. She ditched minimal designs to be an exceptional bride-to-be with full hands of traditional mehendi. Linear, intricate designs and peacock details defined her mehendi choices perfectly.

She indeed made a case for sunkissed glam as she kept her beauty game strong. She opted for beautiful rosy tints that matched perfectly with her sheer white ensemble. The subtle metallic finish on the lids topped with mascara was balanced with pink glossy lips. The peachy coral blush added a fresh element to her makeup look in no time.

Her red tresses are already a hit but her choice of hairstyle made the look even better. She pulled off a loose side braid that was adorned with minimal white appliques. The white accessories beautifully contrasted with her red tresses, giving us much-needed beauty inspiration.

Ira Khan's radiant glow is beauty at its best