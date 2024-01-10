Ira Khan Made For An Angelic Bride In A Beautiful White Bridal Gown To Marry Nupur Shikhare

Ira Made For An Angelic Bride In A White Gown To Marry Nupur Shikhare

The year 2024 is already setting bridal style inspiration, all credit to Ira Khan. Aamir Khan's daughter is all set to start her new beginnings with Nupur Shikhare. The couple exchanged vows and registered their marriage in Mumbai and now are having a plush gala with family and friends in Udaipur. Ira Khan's bridal style has been nothing short of unique so far. After serving us with a slew of looks during her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies, she turned out to be the most stunning bride in a beautiful white gown. Ira Khan's penchant for all things unconventional has shown up often and her bridal look truly exuded that vibe. She looked dreamy in an angelic white gown. With semi-sheer details and a straight-fit style, her glowing look for the vows ceremony was memorable. The floral tiara added an extra edge to her style, while her makeup remained minimal with a balanced nude palette.

Ira Khan's approach towards bridal fashion has been absolutely unique. With her unconventional style and unmatched charm, she is already setting the bar high for trends in 2024. Her close-knit wedding festivities in Udaipur have been nothing short of a fashion treat. For her sangeet ceremony yesterday, she opted for a striking embellished lehenga in an intricate embroidered style. She ditched the regular dupatta and instead made a cool statement in a deep red hooded cape. Her sleek necklace and red lips were perfect to complete the look.

Safe to say, Ira Khan's bridal look is worth bookmarking.