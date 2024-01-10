Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Continue Their Elegant Ethnic Style Streak At Ira Khan's Sangeet

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur are turning into a fashion fiesta. Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington are truly keeping up the festive style. The duo arrived in Udaipur to attend Ira and Nupur's 3-day long wedding extravaganza. After serving up understated ethnic style for the mehendi ceremony, they were spotted dishing out chic style inspiration at Ira's sangeet ceremony last night. Lekha kept it simple yet elegant in a flared ethnic silhouette that featured hues from the green and blue palette. The dupatta around her shoulders beautifully brought the look together. Her sleek yet statement necklace instantly elevated her style and the minimal fresh glam sealed the beauty deal. Imran complemented her in a monochrome suit paired with a tie. The Delhi Belly star's beige overcoat added a dapper vibe to the overall look.

Previously, at Ira's Mehendi ceremony, Lekha and Imran opted for lowkey fashion statements that set the bar for minimal ethnic style. Lekha opted for a white and blue printed look that seemed like a perfect choice for the daytime occasion. The blue dupatta and floral tiara were the only additions that she needed to complete the look. Imran yet again turned to his signature style in a beige suit and black t-shirt to dish out fashion at its best.

Imran and Lekha are raising the bar with their understated style as wedding guests.