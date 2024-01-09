Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Ace Minimal Ethnic Style At Ira Khan's Mehendi

Imran And Lekha Ace Minimal Ethnic Style At Ira Khan's Mehendi

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are tucked away in cozy nook of Udaipur revelling as they host their pre-wedding festivities. At Ira's Mehendi celebration, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan was present as part of the bride's tribe. The Delhi Belly star was spotted with his plus one, Lekha Washington, rumoured to be his girlfriend, both serving ethnic chic style. Lekha chose a demure, elegant look in a white and blue lehenga with floral prints. Her dupatta matched the blue on her lehenga and was embellished with gota patti embroidered borders and floral patterns. She paired the ethnic outfit with pearl danglers and minimal makeup comprising of kohl, light eyeshadow and lips coloured in a bright shade of pink. Imran matched her elegance in a dapper beige suit paired with a black shirt beneath. Ira Khan's cousin Zayn Marie, who shared the post with Imran and Lekha, accompanied the duo in the image and all three wore floral crowns made of white flowers.

Recently, Zayn Marie shared a series of pictures Imran Khan and Lekha Washington at the reception for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare soon after the couple's registered marriage in Mumbai. Zayn's icy blue lehenga was nothing short of resplendent while Imran looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo with a black blazer, paired with a white shirt, black bow and matching pants. Lekha Washington was seen at the same reception with Imran wearing a gorgeous red and gold ensemble lehenga skirt paired with a black blouse. An intricate Matha patti along with a traditional but light necklace and matching earrings were her choice of accessories for the night.

Watch this video below to find out how other guests and family were dressed at the reception, including Ira's father Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao and their dear friends Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

