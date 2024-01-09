Ira Khan Makes The Coolest Bride-To-Be In A Lehenga And Red Hooded Cape For Her Sangeet

Celebrity weddings are always the talk of the town but often being close affairs, the details take a while to surface. Currently, it is Ira Khan and Nupura Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur that has our attention. After registering their marriage in Mumbai, the couple along with their loved ones have been revelling in pre-wedding festivities leading up to the big wedding ceremony scheduled tomorrow at Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. In the meanwhile, the couple is truly dishing out fashion statements. After going minimally chic yet unconventional for her mehendi ceremony, Ira has followed in the same offbeat vein for her sangeet. She picked a heavy-duty traditional lehenga adorned with an embellished embroidered pattern. The most striking and, of course, unconventional part of her look was the deep red hooded cape which she ditched the regular dupatta for. She delivered a masterclass in unique bridal style and it is certain to make its way to the bridal inspiration mood board in 2024. Considering the gorgeous elements of the fit, it was smart of her to keep makeup choices balanced with minimal glam.

Also Read: Ira Khan Showcases Exceptionally Beautiful Full-Arm Bridal Mehendi With Peacock Details

Ira Khan's authentic bridal sartorial choices have been impeccable. After she took her vows in a harem-inspired ensemble, she picked a minimal, yet spectacular sheer white look for her mehendi ceremony in Udaipur. Her ethereal white look came with intricate embroidered details. From the halter neckline to the flared style, her look radiated minimal bridal style. She opted for sunkissed dewy glam that matched the daytime occasion.

Also Read: Ira Khan Continues Her Unconventional Bridal Streak In A Sheer White Look For Her Mehendi In Udaipur

Ira Khan's effortlessly authentic style has the fashion world taking notes. Watch this video below for a look back at Ira and Nupur's looks at their legal ceremony in Mumbai and the guests who attended.

Also Read: Ira Khan Was An Unconventionally Edgy Bride In A Colourblocked Harem Pant Ensemble