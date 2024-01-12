Kiran Rao's Black Embroidered Strapless Gown Looks Contemporary Chic With A Traditional Touch

Kiran's Gown For Ira's Wedding Is Chic Dressing With A Traditional Touch

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's white wedding in Udaipur was nothing less than a fairytale. The bride looked stunning in a white gown while the groom's style was chic in a beige-toned suit. The family members of the couple looked no less in their elegant style. Raising the style meter higher was Kiran Rao in a gorgeously embroidered gown. The strapless outfit featured delicate embroidery with pink and red roses with green leaves on the base of black. The A-line ensemble was the perfect combination of a Western look with a traditional Indian touch because of the embroidery. Kiran wore a statement necklace and matching earrings. Her minimal makeup included a dash of kohl with mascara, rosy cheeks, and a pink lip tint.

Also Read: Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta Were A Picture Of Elegance In Their Majestic Ethnic Style

Kiran Rao's style throughout the pre-wedding ceremonies was top notch. But her look for the mehendi function was sassy and stylish. She was dressed in a strappy silver metallic top with a pleated midi skirt. She carried a pink shawl to add contrast to the look. Her neon sliders were a vibrant addition to the metallic outfit. Kiran looked radiant in the minimal makeup.

Also Read: Mothers Of The Bride And Groom Reena Dutta And Pritam Shikhare Looked Sophisticated In Their Glorious Sarees

For the registered marriage ceremony which took place in Mumbai last week, Kiran Rao wore a glamorous gold saree with zari work. The graceful drape was complemented with an emerald green contrasting blouse. She accessorised the look with a traditional necklace and matching earrings. Her makeup included a dewy glow, with a dash of kohl and pink lip colour.

Kiran Rao's ethnic style throughout the wedding ceremonies was simply outstanding.

Also Read: For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's White Wedding, Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Look Suave In A Dark Suit And Ravishing Red Gown