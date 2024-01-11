For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's White Wedding, Imran Khan And Lekha Washington Look Suave In A Dark Suit And Ravishing Red Gown

Imran And Lekha Look Suave In A Dark Suit And Red Gown For Ira's Wedding

Bollywood weddings are always a chic affair and an absolute delight for the fashion police. Ira Khan's wedding in Udaipur is no different. The star kid got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in an elaborate wedding ceremony last night where she opted for a white gown and where the groom looked classy in a beige suit. The wedding guests were equally stylish and here is proof. The bride's cousin, Imran Khan wore a three-piece suit including a light blue full-sleeved button-down shirt with a pair of grey-toned trousers and carried a full-sleeved dark blazer to complete the look. What added a quirky twist to the look was the pinstriped black and yellow tie the actor wore. Lekha Washington looked ravishing in a red satin gown. The halterneck outfit had a fitted bodice and a flared bottom. Open tresses and minimal makeup completed Lekha's look for the evening.

For the sangeet ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, Lekha Washington and Imran Khan picked chic looks too. Lekha wore an anarkali kurta in a deep green and blue colour palette. She carried her dupatta wrapped around her shoulders. Her accessories included a delicate necklace. For makeup, she opted for kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, pinkish lip colour and well-contoured cheeks. Imran wore a blue suit and carried a beige-toned trench coat which added to the charm of the look.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's looks for the mehendi ceremony were minimally chic. While Imran wore a muted-toned coat with a pair of trousers and a black t-shirt beneath, Lekha's bohemian style included a floral lehenga skirt and blouse. Her white and blue printed lehenga set with sheer dupatta created the perfect vibe for the ceremony.

Which is your favourite look of Imran and Lekha's?

