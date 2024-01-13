For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception, Imran Khan And Lekha Washington's Exquisitely Elegant Attire Is A Perfect Fit For The Bride Tribe

For Ira-Nupur's Reception, Imran-Lekha Were A Sight Of Exquisite Elegance

Ira Khan's wedding reception with Nupur Shikhare is in full swing tonight in Mumbai after a 3-day long Udaipur celebration. The wedding was the talk of the town among fashion enthusiasts with the couple and their family showcasing some stunning wardrobe choices, many dramatically unconventional. The bride's cousin Imran Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, Lekha Washington, took the more traditional route once again. Imran looked notably stylish in a black three-piece suit. A blazer, a pair of black trousers with a crisp white shirt, and a black bow completed his stellar reception look. Lekha continued the elegant ethnic streak in an embellished pastel lehenga. She wore a short-sleeved blouse and a heavy-work lehenga bottom with a net dupatta and looked breathtaking indeed. Her accessories included a studded maang tikka, another traditional choice. Lekha's radiant glow matched her blush outfit.

For the white wedding in Udaipur, Imran Khan looked equally dashing in a suit that included grey-toned trousers, a blue blazer, and a quirky yellow and blue pinstriped tie. Lekha Washington looked ravishing in a red satin halter neck gown. The floor-sweeping outfit had a fitted bodice and a flared bottom. For makeup, Lekha kept it minimal and subtle and left her tresses loose.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's looks for the mehendi ceremony were minimally chic. Imran wore a black t-shirt with a pair of trousers and paired it with a muted-toned coat. Lekha's bohemian style included a floral lehenga set. The white and blue printed outfit was boho chic. Lekha's makeup included a dash of kohl, ample mascara, a rosy cheek tint, and pink lip colour.

We are totally in awe of Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's effortless style.

