Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception: Reena Dutta's Elegant Wedding Style Levels Up With A Majestic Deep Red Saree

For Ira-Nupur's Reception, The Mothers Are A Sight Of Majestic Elegance

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding has been the talk of the town in the past few weeks. After all the elaborate wedding festivities in Udaipur wrapped up, the wedding week is finally in its final chapter at their grand reception in Mumbai tonight. The reception would be a star-studded affair, but the real stars of the evening proved to be Ira and Nupur's mothers Reena Dutta and Pritam Shikhare. Reena Dutta looked royal in a deep red saree with silver work and floral motifs. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse in white. Reena's accessories included a statement necklace with a pair of traditional earrings and a stack of bangles. Her minimal makeup included a deep red lipstick, neat eyeliner and a rosy blush. Nupur's mother picked a pink and gold silk saree. The graceful saree had golden patti borders and circular motifs with a natural sheen that added to the charm of the look. Her accessories included a traditional gold necklace and stud earrings.

Also Read: For Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Reception, Imran Khan And Lekha Washington's Exquisitely Elegant Attire Is A Perfect Fit For The Bride Tribe

For the white wedding, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mothers chose the ethnic route yet again with stunning sarees. Reena Dutta picked a silver-toned lace saree that looked breathtaking on the mother of the bride. She teamed it with a white sleeveless blouse and accessorised the look with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. Nupur's mother, on the other hand, opted for a vibrant orange saree that featured delicate work at the borders. She wore a halter-neck blouse with the look.

Also Read: Kiran Rao Aced Stepmom-Of-The-Bride Style With Sass And Elegance In Black And Silver

The mothers of the couple were very stylish indeed.

Also Read: In An Embellished Red Lehenga And Black Sherwani, Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Are Embracing Traditional Indian Wedding Looks