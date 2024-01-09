Shilpa Shetty Is Giving You Every Reason To Include Bulgarian Squats In Your Fitness Routine

Here Is Why You Need To Include Lunges To The Fitness Routine Like Shilpa

While discussing fitness in Bollywood, a celebrity that tops our list is Shilpa Shetty. The fitness enthusiast is often seen doing some exercise or other, definitely on regular days and even on holidays. The diva indulges in different types of exercises and this time, it is the Bulgarian split squats or the lunges. Lunges have gained popularity in the fitness world for their effectiveness in targeting multiple muscle groups while providing a challenging yet rewarding workout. Incorporating this exercise into your routine can offer a variety of benefits that contribute to overall strength, stability, and flexibility.

Benefits Of Bulgarian Split Squats/Lunges

1. Muscle Engagement

Lunges are renowned for their ability to engage various muscle groups simultaneously. This compound movement primarily targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, promoting balanced lower body development. Additionally, the exercise activates stabilizing muscles in the core and lower back, enhancing overall muscle engagement and functional strength.

2. Improved Balance and Stability

One of the unique aspects of this practice is the unilateral nature of the exercise. By performing the movement on one leg at a time, it challenges and improves balance and stability. This unilateral focus not only helps to rectify muscle imbalances between the left and right sides but also enhances the body's awareness of its position in space.

3. Easier Alternative To Traditional Lunges

The reduced axial load on the spine makes them a suitable option for individuals with lower back issues. The exercise also minimizes stress on the knees, making it accessible for those with knee concerns. This joint-friendly characteristic allows a broader range of people to incorporate this exercise into their fitness routine, making it a good alternative to traditional lunges.

4. Increased Flexibility

Lunges require a more extensive range of motion compared to conventional squats or lunges. This increased depth helps improve hip flexibility and ankle mobility. Over time, consistent practice of this exercise can contribute to greater overall lower body flexibility

Incorporating Bulgarian split squats into your workout routine can yield a multitude of benefits, ranging from improved muscle engagement and enhanced balance to increased flexibility. So start practicing the workout just like Shilpa Shetty.

