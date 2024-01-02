This Powerful Yoga Asana For Focus Is Starting Shilpa Shetty's New Year On A 'Balanced Note'

This Yoga Asana Is Starting Shilpa Shetty's New Year On A "Balanced Note"

Shilpa Shetty's philosophy on fitness has been quite impressive. Her deep-rooted wellness routine is motivation enough for us to get our regimen on track. Her 2024 beginnings began on a solid balanced note as she posted a video of herself doing a yoga asana. Shilpa's penchant for fitness is renowned and her Instagram is proof enough. She performed Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana to begin her new year on a fit note. She wrote, "I'm starting 2024 on a 'balanced' note with the Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana, which is a great balancing asana. It helps improve focus & concentration and also enhances the coordination between mind & body."

She did Ashwa Sanchalana Salamba Utthita Eka Padasana which is a great way to improve overall balance. The serenity of yoga is unmatched and Shilpa took it to another level as she entered the new year with utmost enthusiasm. The form radiates intensity and power and is said to improve overall balance and strength. Her elevated fitness levels are always an inspiration and indeed, we are taking notes.

Shilpa also mentioned in the caption that this asana helps improve focus and concentration. It also enhances the coordination between mind and body. Additionally, it is believed to improve the flexibility of the back and the hamstrings. If you are looking to notch up your game this year, this asana might be the best way to do so.

Shilpa Shetty's fitness game is only getting better.