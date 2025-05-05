Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh At Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch The Livestream In India

Met Gala, the biggest fashion extravaganza, is ready to dazzle the world with spectacular style statements and unforgettable moments straight from the red carpet.

The charity event raises funds for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, marking the opening of the department's annual fashion exhibition.

Like every year, the Museum will open its doors for the annual gala in New York City. Prominent names from the world of glitz and glam will transform the arena into a star-studded sartorial runway.

Now, let's get into the details of the much-awaited 2025 Met Gala and answers to the questions on everyone's mind.

When Is Met Gala 2025?

The Met Gala 2025 will be held on the first Monday of May. This year, Met Gala kick off on May 5 in the US, at 6 pm ET. The red carpet showdown is scheduled to begin at 4.30 pm ET.

Where Can You Stream Met Gala 2025?

The official Met Gala livestream will be offering exclusive coverage of the grand event, marking their return for the fifth year in a row.

Additionally, Vogue will also be running a live stream of the Met Gala across their digital platforms, including YouTube. Actor-producer La La Anthony, actor-comedian Ego Nwodim and singer-actor Teyana Taylor will be hosting the live broadcast.

US viewers wishing to witness the glittery ceremony can tune in to E! Online and Peacock. Expect countless news outlets to cover the live streaming event on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

If You're In India, When To Watch Met Gala 2025?

People in India can watch the Met Gala unfold on Vogue's YouTube channel at 3.30 am IST on May 6, Tuesday.

What Is The Met Gala 2025 Theme, And What Does It Mean?

This year, the theme of the Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which is connected to the Costume Institute's latest exhibition. The theme draws its inspiration from Monica L Miller's book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

The exhibition is divided into 12 categories, each representing the characteristics of dandy fashion. They are:

Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Jook (based on African-American anthropologist and writer Zora Neale Hurston's 1934 essay), Heritage, Beauty, Cool, and Cosmopolitanism

The Met Gala 2025 dress code, “Tailored for You”, refers to suits and menswear collections. It is the first time in over two decades that the event features a style exclusive to the men's wardrobe.

Which Indian Stars Are Making Their Debut At The Met Gala 2025?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be making his much-awaited debut at the Met Gala 2025. Shah Rukh is already in New York for the event.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has also confirmed his Met Gala 2025 debut, with a hilarious Instagram video.

Apart from that, mom-to-be Kiara Advani will be strutting down the Met Gala runway this year for the first time. The event will be extra special for the actress as she will be making a glamorous baby bump debut in stunning designer couture. Kiara is also in the US for the event, along with husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Met Gala 2025 will also mark Priyanka Chopra's fifth time on the Met runway.

What Else To Look Out For

Vogue editor and fashion maverick Anna Wintour will be overseeing Met Gala 2025. Joining her in the co-hosting responsibilities will be Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and A$AP Rocky, with LeBron James serving as an honorary chair.

The host committee also features a powerhouse of talent, including André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Rashid Johnson.

Additionally, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker will also be a part of the esteemed committee.