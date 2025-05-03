Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra To Walk The Red Carpet For 5th Time. Details Inside

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra will attend the Met Gala on May 6, her fifth time. She will wear a custom Balmain outfit along with high jewelry from Bulgari. The 2024 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," honors Black fashion legacy.

Priyanka Chopra will return to the Met Gala red carpet on May 6, marking her fifth appearance at the annual fashion event. She will attend alongside Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, wearing a custom outfit by the French fashion house.

Her look will also feature a piece from Bulgari's latest high jewellery collection.

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which celebrates the legacy of Black fashion and the history of Dandyism over the past 300 years.

Priyanka made her MET Gala debut in 2017 in a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown that gained widespread attention. She returned in 2018 wearing a deep red velvet gown with a bejewelled hood, in line with the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. In 2019, she wore a Mad Hatter-inspired look, and in 2023, she chose a Valentino gown for the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme.

Joining her at the 2025 MET Gala will be Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. SRK is expected to wear an outfit by Sabyasachi for his Met Gala debut.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on a film with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Her next Hollywood project, Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba, is scheduled to release on July 2, 2025.