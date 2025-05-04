Met Gala 2025: Ahead Of Red Carpet Debut, Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In NYC. Watch

Met Gala is right around the corner! Here is an update about the year's biggest fashion event – Shah Rukh Khan has reached New York for his grand debut at the prestigious event. The superstar was spotted at the John F Kennedy International Airport. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Pictures and videos from his New York arrival surfaced online on Sunday. One clip featured Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a white T-shirt, grey hoodie and baggy cargo jeans. The actor carried his luggage while exiting the airport terminal.

Shah Rukh Khan received a warm welcome from his fans at the airport. One of them shook hands with the superstar while another gave him a heartfelt hug.

While no official announcement has been made about Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the Met Gala, speculations regarding the same started after his manager, Pooja Dadlani, liked a post that hinted at his appearance at the event.

Pooja liked Diet Sabya's Instagram post that read, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar— making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or...? Catch you on the carpet."

There are also reports suggesting that Kiara Advani, who is currently expecting her first child, will be walking the Met Gala red carpet this year.

Set to take place on May 5 in New York, the theme for this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L.Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The dress code this year is "Tailored To You." The event will be co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.