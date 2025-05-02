Shah Rukh Khan Steals Fourth Spot In World's Richest Actors List

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shah Rukh Khan ranks fourth among the world's richest actors in 2025. His estimated net worth is reported to be $876.5 million. SRK reflected on his early career during the WAVES Summit event.

Shah Rukh Khan, one of India's biggest film stars, has now made it to the global list of the richest actors in the world.

As per a report by Esquire magazine, SRK ranks fourth on the list of the top 10 richest actors of 2025, with an estimated net worth of $876.5 million.

This puts Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Hollywood icons like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, and even Jackie Chan.

Topping the list is Arnold Schwarzenegger with $1.49 billion, followed by Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson at $1.19 billion, and Tom Cruise at $891 million.

George Clooney takes the fifth spot with $742.8 million.

Other legends such as Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson and Jackie Chan also feature in the list of top 10 richest actors of 2025.

Shah Rukh Khan began his journey in showbiz with television and eventually rose to become Bollywood's beloved King of Romance.

At the inaugural day of the WAVES Summit held on Thursday, SRK opened up about his early days in the industry.

The superstar said, "I believe when I was brash, overconfident, reckless, and a lot more stupid. I'm happy I was like this otherwise, I wouldn't have chosen the path I did with such wonderful people. I was a little gutsy also. Thank you, young Shah Rukh Khan, for being so cool.”

Shah Rukh Khan began his acting journey in 1989 with the TV series Fauji, which aired on DD National. From there, he quickly rose to fame and became one of Bollywood's biggest superstars.

Over the years, SRK has delivered countless hits and iconic performances in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2023 film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.