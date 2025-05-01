WAVES Summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Credits His Personality For A Successful Career - "Was Brash, Overconfident..."

Speaking at the inaugural day of the WAVES Summit on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan recently revealed that he enters a "meditative state" when not working. During a session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler, the actor advocated for more accessible cinema venues across India.

"I still believe the call of the day is a lot more theatres, small theatres in small towns, cheaper theatres so that we can show more films to people in every corner of the country," the actor said during the event, which aims to position India as a global media hub.

The actor expressed hope that the WAVES summit would help simplify filming processes, stating, "Not only for Indians but also for people coming from outside."

Discussing his personal approach to work-life balance in a fireside chat with director Karan Johar and frequent co-star Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh shared, "I don't indulge in overworking, overthinking. When I am not on the sets, I don't do anything. I am in a meditative state."

Reflecting on his earlier years in the industry, the Bollywood icon acknowledged his youthful temperament. "I believe when I was brash, overconfident, reckless, and a lot more stupid. I'm happy I was like this otherwise I wouldn't have chosen the path I did with such wonderful people. I was a little gutsy also. Thank you, young Shah Rukh Khan for being so cool," he said.

