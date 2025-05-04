Ahead Of Met Gala Debut, Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Receives A Warm Welcome As She Arrives In NYC

Kiara Advani's latest Instagram post truly deserves your attention. The actress is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala, which takes place tomorrow (May 6). The mom-to-be has already arrived in New York City to attend the prestigious fashion event.
To tease her big debut, Kiara Advani shared a picture from her hotel room. On a table, we see a beautiful arrangement of all-pink roses, a mannequin-shaped cake adorned with a stunning black gown and a charming illustration of The Metropolitan Museum of Art — the iconic venue where the Met Gala is held each year.
Several other sweet treats are also visible on the table, adding to the pre-Gala excitement.
Take a look:
Kiara Advani, who announced her pregnancy in February, went on a cosy babymoon with husband Sidharth Malhotra last month. While she did not reveal the location, the actress kept fans updated through a sweet photo dump on Instagram.
In the first pic, Kiara was seen enjoying a meal at an outdoor cafe. She followed it up with a snap of a golden vase with fresh flowers and a document beside it – though she cheekily covered the details with white heart emojis.
The post also featured an adorable baby koala perched on a tree, shots of pizza, a colourful tower of macaroons and a tempting plate of fruit cream.
Kiara also shared a no-makeup beach selfie in a comfy bathrobe.
On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film was headlined by Ram Charan. The film, released in January, is currently available for streaming on Zee5 and Prime Video.
Coming back to the Met Gala 2025 – in addition to Kiara Advani, both Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan are also set to make their much-anticipated debut at the iconic event this year.