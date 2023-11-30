Sanya Malhotra's Black Fusion Look For Sam Bahadur's Screening Is A Wedding Guest Staple That's Just Right For The Festive Season

Sanya Sets The Wedding Guest Style Bar High This Festive Season

Sanya Malhotra is all set for her latest movie Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023. The actress was busy first shooting and then promoting the movie but it has not stopped Sanya from having a top-notch fashion game. For the screening of Sam Bahadur, Sanya picked a fusion outfit and slayed it to perfection. Sanya's three-piece outfit included an all-black crop top featuring a deep V-neckline, which she paired with a plain black flared skirt. What added oomph to the look was the full-sleeved gold embroidered jacket with shimmery sequins and glitter. The front open half-jacket looked gorgeous on Sanya's plain black ensemble. For accessories, the actress opted for a gold necklace and statement rings. Sanya's messy bun and kohl-laden smokery eyes with minimal makeup added to the charm of the outfit.

While promoting Sam Bahadur in Amritsar, Sanya Malhotra looked enthralling when she picked a full-sleeved embroidered kurta. The royal-coloured kurta in velvet had intricate embroidery with zari work in gold surrounding the deep V-neckline. She teamed it with a pair of purple straight-fit pants with zari work at the hemline and carried a sheer gold dupatta to complement the look. A pair of traditional heavy earrings and statement earrings accessorised Sanya's traditional look. Tying her curls in a messy bun, the actress opted for a dash of kohl in the eyes, with winged eyeliner, pink lip colour, and a rosy cheek tint.

Sanya Malhotra's glistening metallic gold saree from Raw Mango caught our attention recently. The gorgeous drape had a natural metallic sheen which made it look absolutely stunning on Sanya. The diva paired the drape with a short-sleeved blouse in the same gold colour palette. A pair of traditional earrings and a choker necklace complemented her look. For makeup, the actress opted for a dash of kohl in the eyes, well-structured contours, pink lip colour, and a little black bindi.

We are totally in awe of Sanya Malhotra's graceful ethnic choices.

