Like Sanya Malhotra, Visit These 4 Places In Amritsar For A Culturally Rich Indian Trip

Like Sanya, Visit These Places In Amritsar For A Culturally Rich Holiday

India is a culturally diverse nation. Every part of the country brings something peculiar and enriching. A visit to Amritsar, in Punjab, holds immense cultural and historical significance. There are numerous tourist spots to visit in the city. One can experience the feeling of calm and peace by visiting the vibrant Golden Temple or witness patriotic fervour of the Wagah Border. Sanya Malhotra is in Amritsar currently and giving us a virtual tour of the city with stunning pictures. We cannot wait to visit the city. Here are a few must-experience activities in Amritsar, which one should add to their travel itineraries on their next visit.

Admire The Golden Temple

At the heart of Amritsar lies the magnificent Golden Temple, the most visited temple in the whole of Amritsar. It is a very popular tourist attraction. Adorned with gold leaves and surrounded by a serene water tank, the temple is a symbol of spiritual devotion and architectural marvel. The sight of devotees from diverse backgrounds creates an atmosphere of unity and peace.

Visit The Jallianwala Bagh

While Amritsar's history is rich, it has witnessed tragic events, including the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. Visit this historic public garden to pay homage to the martyrs who lost their lives during a peaceful protest. The Martyrs' Gallery provides an insight into this chapter of India's struggle for independence.

Attend The Parade At The Wagah Border

Experience the electrifying energy at the Wagah Border, where India and Pakistan conduct a daily flag-lowering ceremony. This ritual, known as the Beating Retreat Ceremony, is a symbol of the longstanding rivalry and the shared cultural ties between the two nations. The synchronized high kicks and enthusiastic chants from the border guards, combined with the patriotic spirit of the audience, create an unforgettable atmosphere. This will definitely be one of the most memorable experiences of your life.

Taste The Lip-Smacking Amritsari Cuisine

No visit to Amritsar is complete without indulging in its delectable cuisine. From the iconic Amritsari kulcha to the mouthwatering sarson da saag with makki di roti, the local food scene is a total gastronomic delight for food lovers. Don't miss out on street food offerings like pindi chole, aloo tikki, and the sweet lassi. The narrow lanes of the old city are a treasure for food enthusiasts, providing an authentic taste of Punjabi flavours. Forget your diet and go all out with the authentic Punjabi delicacies when in Amritsar.

We hope you too have a culturally rich experience in Amritsar just like Sanya Malhotra.

