Sanya Malhotra's Ethnic Charm Comes With A Beautiful Bun Hairstyle Worn In Her Curly Hair

Sanya Malhotra's allure is always enhanced with her naturally coiled tresses that make her appearance even more appealing. The actress has always embraced her natural mane in the most fantastic way. Her strong style aesthetic goes well with her beauty as well. Recently, she has been giving us major style inspiration with her back-to-back saree-torial choices. The latest one to make it to her chic style files was an ethereal golden Raw Mango saree. What really made her look stand out was her simple yet statement loose bun. To ace the traditional charm, she tied her curly tresses in a low back bun with a few loose strands on the front. The golden leaf-detailed accessory on the bun added a much-needed glint to her style. It beautifully complemented her choice of temple jewellery.

Trust Sanya Malhotra to give you major beauty inspiration every now and then. Pretty curls never looked better until Sanya treated us with another beautiful hairstyle that is indeed a favourite for the festive season. For Sam Bahadur's trailer launch, Sanya gave vintage vibes in a stunning saree that was paired with the most gorgeous hairstyle. She opted for a tied look. Her fresh spin on vintage glam never looked better. Her tied tresses were adorned with beautiful red roses that were literally simplicity at its best.

Sanya Malhotra's chic hairstyle is perfect for your festive diaries.