Rashmika Mandanna Makes Stylish Debut In Gaurav Gupta At Swarovski's Event As India Ambassador

Rashmika Mandanna's fashion game is top-notch. The actress, who was recently named Swarovski's newest brand ambassador for India, attended the brand's Masters of Light opening celebration in Los Angeles. For the event, she played muse to ace designer Gaurav Gupta.

What

Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a bespoke Petal Corset Sculpt Gown from Gaurav Gupta's upcoming Holiday 2026 collection. The outfit featured a strapless silver ash top with a plunging V-neckline and a sculpted petal bodice. It was paired with a high-waisted, floor-length black skirt that was form-fitting and accentuated her curves.

Rashmika's glamorous silhouette perfectly complemented Gaurav's artistry. She wore the stunning ensemble to the opening showcase, marking her first-ever event with Swarovski.

Rashmika Mandanna arrives at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration/AFP

For accessories, Rashmika Mandanna chose exquisite Swarovski jewellery pieces that embodied modern glamour. To match the brand's Mastery of Light theme, she wore the iconic Millennia choker featuring octagon-cut crystals. The choker was layered with several other Swarovski necklaces, creating a striking ensemble. The actress also wore a matching pair of dangler earrings along with a couple of ear cuffs.

To complete her luminous look, Rashmika added an oversized statement belt adorned with octagon-cut crystals and rhodium plating. The overall effect was one of refined elegance and sophistication. She also gave a glimpse of her alleged engagement ring as she posed for photographers at the event.

The star's beauty game was on point, featuring a luminous base, a touch of bronzer, subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in a puffed half ponytail, with the rest left loose in soft waves.

The Masters of Light – Hollywood exhibition celebrates Swarovski's profound impact on pop culture and its role in creating cinematic magic. Running until November 3, the showcase features breathtaking fashion and iconic costumes from stage and screen.

The exhibition's opening night drew a star-studded crowd, including notable attendees such as Cher, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeff Goldblum, Viola Davis, Venus Williams, Law Roach, Laura Harrier, Emily Ratajkowski, Dita Von Teese, Anok Yai and Amelia Gray.