Rakul Preet Singh's Festive Co-Ord Is Proof That There's Never 'A Lot Of Purple'

Rakul Preet Singh's co-ord set is fun and fabulous from every inch

Rakul Preet Singh's wardrobe collections offer the right dose of fashion inspiration for each mood. Recently the actress grabbed attention with her boss babe avatar but with a feminine twist. In an Instagram post, she was seen wearing a zesty, bright purple-hued ensemble by Papa Don't Preach label that automatically lifted our mood on a gloomy monsoon day. Her bookmark-worthy outfit featured an embroidered bustier and mirror works on the neckline and the hem. She layered with a matching blazer that came with 3D stars, balls, and floral elements in gold. Lapel collars delivered an extra dose of edge. Rakul completed her look with a thigh-high slit skirt, also made of matka silk featuring a unique front pleat. As per the official website, the three-piece attire is priced at Rs 84,500. Rakul complemented her look with statement rings and stud earrings. A back-brushed bun hairdo and glam makeup comprising smokey eyes, an intense stroke of eyeliner, defined brows, nude lipstick and blushed-highlighted cheeks rounded off her look.

Rakul Preet Singh's fashion statements are simply on fleek. Previously, she turned heads in a black thigh-high slit risque black sequin saree from designer Ritika Mirchandani's collection. It came with a price tag of Rs 2,89,000. She teamed her saree skirt with a cropped V-neck blouse, golden kundan bangles, a pair of danglers and shimmery gold heels. For makeup, she went for bronzed cheeks, defined eyebrows, golden shimmery eyeshadow and nude lip colour to complete her look.

Before that, when Rakul Preet Singh turned showstopper for Ritika Mirchandani at the Lakme Fashion Week, she looked no less than a dream in a monochrome set. She stole the spotlight in the designer wear leaving us searching for pen and paper to take notes. A butterfly-style strappy blouse with a plunging V-neckline went well with her high waist gleaming skirt with a thigh-high slit. Glittery eyeshadow with highlighted cheeks, nude lipstick and a pin-straight hairdo did the magic to her overall look.

Rakul Preet Singh is undoubtedly a forerunner in the fashion circuit and her wardrobe picks are worth swooning over.

