Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas And Malti Marie Welcome 2024 On A Beach Holiday In Cabo

Priyanka, Nick And Malti Marie Welcome 2024 On A Beach Holiday In Cabo

It's pretty clear that New Year celebrations are no longer resigned to night clubs and restaurant dinners anymore, at least for celebrities. Now, the entrance of the New Year is welcomed at incredible destinations across the world. For Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, that was in a cosy hideaway in the deserts of Rajasthan. For Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor, that was on a beach holiday in Maldives. Priyanka Chopra too followed suit when she took off to Mexico with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie to celebrate the New Year 2024.

(Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gets In The Festive Spirit In A Stunning White Outfit For Holiday Dinner)

The star, who is based in Los Angeles, was spotted on the beaches of Cabo with her family and friends to celebrate new beginnings. Priyanka wore a white bikini which she layered with a circular cutout full length cover-up over it. Her hair was left loose while sunglasses were her beach day staple.

Snug as a bug in her arms was daughter Malti Marie. Like her mother, she also wore white with pastel prints and a large accessory pinned on her hair. Nick chose a white shirt with shorts and a snapback cap.

The couple was also captured soaking up some sun in their beach wear best while grabbing a moment together. While Nick wore a black tank top and neon orange shorts, Priyanka chose a sultry white swimsuit with incut legs and a plunging neckline.

Nick also shared a round-up of his previous year, which included skiing on snowy mountaintops and grabbing cocktails on rooftops.

Now that's how you welcome the year with style.

(Also Read: For Their 5th Anniversary Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Go On A Chic Dinner Date In New York And Score A Perfect 10 On The Style Meter)