For Their 5th Anniversary Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Go On A Chic Dinner Date In New York And Score A Perfect 10 On The Style Meter

Priyanka-Nick Go On A Chic Date, Score A Perfect 10 On The Style Meter

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018, in an elaborate Indian wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Ever since then, the couple has been showcasing impeccable style and couple-fashion goals. On their 5th anniversary, Priyanka and Nick went on a dinner date in New York looking their absolute best. Nick wore a white t-shirt with mustard detailing and a royal blue full-sleeved coat with front buttons and teamed it with a pair of blue denim. Priyanka looked ravishing in an all-red midi dress which featured a plunging neckline. She carried a black trench coat over it and accessorised the look with a red sling and black pointed heels. A pair of silver earrings and a delicate necklace completed her style. Priyanka's glam makeup included a bold red lip colour, shimmery eyelids, and well-defined kohl-laden eyes.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always won our hearts with their uber-chic couple fashion. Their recent black-and-white looks had set the internet ablaze. While Priyanka picked a black and white checkered strappy crop top and teamed it with a slinky all-black midi skirt, Nick kept it all white. She wore a white T-shirt with a pair of white trousers and wore a white jacket with the outfit. He even opted for a pair of white sneakers. Priyanka paired the look with black strappy heels and carried a black jacket over the shoulders. Her accessories included a pair of silver dangling earrings and a delicate necklace. She completed her look with glam makeup consisting of deep red lip colour, smokey eyes with winged eyeliner, and well-contoured cheeks.

We totally admire Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their flawless couple fashion.

