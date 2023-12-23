Priyanka Chopra Gets In The Festive Spirit In A Stunning White Outfit For Holiday Dinner

'Tis the season to redefine your style with the spirit of Holidays. Well, we can't help but get into the festive spirit with year-end festivities. Just like us, the celebrities too are indulging in the festive fervour and Priyanka Chopra is the latest one to join the bandwagon. The multi-hyphenate recently posted a series of pictures from a Holiday dinner and it indeed made us feel that it truly is the best time of the year. While the pictures were all about love and laughter, we could not help spotting the high fashion quotient. Decked in an all-white look, Priyanka aced the spirit of white Christmas like no one else. She ditched the glitzy silhouettes to make a case for chic festive fashion. She opted for a chic white number that came with a flowy silhouette and flossing details on the front. A deep plum lip shade, minimal base and open tresses sealed the beauty deal for her.

Also Read: For Their 5th Anniversary Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Go On A Chic Dinner Date In New York And Score A Perfect 10 On The Style Meter

The party season is upon us and in full swing. Priyanka Chopra is dishing out the right kind of inspiration to deck up this party season. Previously, the actress aced glam style like no one else in a stunning, body-grazing gown. From the halter neckline to the flattering fit, the number made a true-blue case for party staples. The stunning embellished details on the silhouette added the much-needed glitz to the overall style. Her look was put together with a sleek bun and minimal glam.

Also Read: In A Jacket And A Rs 4.9 Lakh Backpack, Priyanka Chopra Is Not Your Average Cool Mom

Priyanka Chopra knows how to serve a masterclass in chic dressing and this is proof.