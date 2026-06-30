Plastic Surgeon's "None of Your Business" Reply To Those Rating Celebrity Cosmetic Procedures Wins Hearts

Social media is full of videos where plastic surgeons try to guess or rate cosmetic procedures that celebrities may have had. These clips often go viral, with creators discussing everything from facial features to possible treatments. But one plastic surgeon has now called out the trend, saying it crosses a line when it comes to medical ethics and privacy.

Plastic surgeon Dr Sheetal Londhe recently shared a video that is now getting attention online for her response to the popular social media format. The clip begins with a person behind the camera asking her to rate the procedures allegedly done by celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Instead of joining the trend, Dr Londhe simply replied, “None of your business.” She then explained why she refused to comment. “As a plastic surgeon, my job is not to speculate about celebrities or strangers. Their medical history is their private business. My job is not to comment about other people's body; my job is to help you feel better about your own,” Dr Londhe said.

Her response has struck a chord with many social media users, who praised her for putting professional ethics before viral content.

One user wrote, “First time a doctor speaks so professionally.”

Another one added, “Thank God somebody is talking about medical ethics and professional secrecy.”

“Finally someone said it,” read another comment.

The video also received support from people within the medical community. Another plastic surgeon commented, “I absolutely agree. When my social media team also asked me to make a reel like this I didn't want anything like that. I believe it's highly unethical to comment like that.”

Many others appreciated her stand, with comments such as, “Finally, as a doctor you did the right thing. Respect.”

Someone else wrote, “Ma'am you won at this trend.”

Dr Londhe's short but clear response has now become a reminder that not every social media trend needs to be followed, especially when it comes to personal health and medical ethics.

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