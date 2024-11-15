Palak Tiwari Made Her "Maldivian Paradise" Look Fabulously Fashionable In A Classic Black Swim Set

While it might not be the heat season, but Palak Tiwari is making sure to remind us of summer days gone by with her latest look. The actress is currently having the best time in Maldives and has made it a fashionable one too. Her "Maldivian paradise" consisted of all things chic. She posted an array of snaps from the beautiful location. Apart from the blue skies and crystal clear waters, it was Palak Tiwari's bar-raising style that caught our attention. She turned to the cult classic black bikini to make her beach style top notch. She paired a string bikini top with a matching bottom and sarong. Her bright pink cover up was a bright addition to her style that instantly added a pop of colour to her style. She kept it minimal with dewy glam and glossy lips. Her natural open tresses perfectly rounded off her look.

Palak Tiwari's beach style is nothing short of stunning. From taking her glitz elements to the beaches to keeping it chic in monochrome numbers, the actress has an expansive vacay wardrobe that is worth taking notes from. Previously, the actress turned to a chic blue scoop neckline swimsuit to make vacation fashion look oh-so-chic. With her sunkissed glam and messy bun, her look was complete.

