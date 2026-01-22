No Schengen Visa, Cheap Stays: Why This European Country Saw A 103% Jump In Indian Travellers In A Year

"This country might be Europe's best kept secret," says Gagana, a travel influencer who recently returned from a seven-day getaway to Albania. Her viral Reel, which now has more than 1 million views, is filled with sun-drenched beaches, cliffside cafes and pastel-toned streets.

The video has struck a chord with Indian travellers dreaming of Europe without the usual Schengen visa stress or eye-watering costs.

Albania, tucked away in southeastern Europe, does not require a Schengen visa for Indians. Instead, travellers can apply for a simple e-visa, a process Gagana describes as "pretty smooth and straightforward". Visually, she says, "the country feels uncannily like Greece, but at nearly half the price". Think Pinterest-perfect beach clubs, dramatic coastlines along the Ionian Sea, and sunsets that look straight out of a postcard.

Cost is where Albania truly stands out. "Airbnbs and hotels can start at just Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 a night, while daily expenses including food, local transport and activities also hover around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Return flights from India typically cost around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000," according to Gagana.

Indians Chasing A Europe Dream

Gagana is far from alone. A growing number of Indians are now actively seeking international destinations that deliver the European experience without breaking the bank or navigating the increasingly competitive Schengen visa process. This shift has already boosted the popularity of places like Georgia, Azerbaijan and Albania is now fast joining that list.

The appeal is clear. These destinations offer old towns, beaches, cafe culture and scenic landscapes that feel distinctly 'European', but with fewer crowds, lower prices and far simpler entry requirements for Indian passport holders.

'103 Per Cent Hike'

According to data cited by Albanian Times, the first four months of 2025 saw a sharp rise in international arrivals to Albania. While tourist numbers increased overall, what stood out was the surge from 'non-traditional markets'.

Indian arrivals recorded a 103 per cent increase year-on-year, signalling a growing interest from travellers far beyond Europe. Italian tourists remained the second-largest group after visitors from Kosovo, with over 3,01,000 arrivals, marking a 7 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, arrivals from Finland jumped by 350 per cent, and Israel by 276 per cent, further underscoring Albania's rising global profile.

The data also shows, Albania welcomed over 10 million tourists in the first 9 months of 2025.

Why Albania Is Suddenly Everywhere

Several factors are driving Albania's popularity among Indians.

Easy E-Visa Access

One of Albania's biggest draws for Indian travellers is how simple it is to enter the country. Unlike most European destinations, Albania does not require a Schengen visa.

Indians can apply for a straightforward e-visa, cutting out long appointment queues, documentation stress and uncertainty around approvals. For many, this alone makes Albania far more appealing than traditional European hotspots.

Cheaper Costs

Cost is another major factor pushing Albania into the spotlight. Accommodation, food and local travel are all priced far lower than in Western Europe and even several parts of Eastern Europe.

With Airbnbs and hotels starting at around Rs 2,000-3,000 per night (some hotels go as low as Rs 700) and daily expenses staying similarly affordable, travellers can experience a full European-style holiday without stretching their budgets.

Prices can go as low as Rs 700. Screenshot: Skyscanner/Author

Please note: The country runs mostly on cash and the exchange is available only in their airport or other ATMs in their country.

Cheaper Flights Too

Flight prices to Albania are also relatively reasonable compared to popular European capitals. We checked and found that a trip from Delhi to Tirana (Albania's capital) cost around Rs 21,000.

PS: If you're ready to slog through the return journey with self-transfers, no baggage, and different airports, you can get return tickets for as low as Rs 19,000-20,000. But for a comfortable itinerary, expect to shell out at least Rs 50,000-60,000.

These options are cheaper than flights to cities like Paris, Rome or Amsterdam. This makes Albania an attractive option for first-time Europe travellers and budget-conscious holidaymakers alike.

Social Media Putting Albania On Every Tourist's Map

Albania's rise has been fuelled heavily by social media. Instagram Reels and travel vlogs showcasing turquoise beaches, cliffside restaurants and pastel coastal towns have helped position the country as Europe's next "hidden gem".

As more influencers, celebrities and travellers share their experiences, Albania's visibility among Indian audiences has grown rapidly.

European Experience Without The Crowds

Another reason travellers are choosing Albania is its relatively low tourist density compared to Europe's overvisited destinations. Beaches are less crowded, historic towns feel more relaxed, and experiences are not yet heavily commercialised. For Indians looking for a calmer, more authentic European getaway, this has become a strong selling point.

What To See And Do In Albania

Often called the "Land of Eagles", Albania offers a striking mix of landscapes and history.

Visitors can explore Tirana's lively café culture, wander through the UNESCO-listed old towns of Berat and Gjirokaster or relax along the turquoise waters of the Ionian and Adriatic coasts.

If you're a nature lover, you are in for a treat with the Albanian Alps, while history enthusiasts can trace layers of Ottoman, Greek and Italian influence across the country.

With its rugged mountains, Mediterranean beaches, a rich past and wallet-friendly prices, Albania is no longer Europe's best kept secret, especially for Indians eager to travel abroad without stretching their budgets or patience at visa centres.