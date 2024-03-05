Nicki Minaj Left The Audience Amazed In Her Custom Gaurav Gupta Bodysuit And Boots For Pink Friday 2 World Tour

Nicki Minaj Left The Audience Amazed In Her Custom Gaurav Gupta Bodysuit

Nicki Minaj, the popular pop singer and rapper, is currently on her The Pink Friday 2 World Tour in Denver, USA. The diva not only stuns her audiences with spectacular performances but is also a great performer with a bold and daring fashion sense. For her recent performance, the global icon dazzled and set the stage on fire in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta ensemble. The outfit included a Mudra metal cast bodysuit and boots. The sleeveless bodysuit had a deep, plunging neckline and featured a golden metal cast in the shape of hands at the bust. It had a fitted sheer corset as a bodice and the star teamed the look with a pair of black net stockings. What added a stylish edge to the look were the knee-length custom boots in black. Her glamorous makeup included winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and matte lip colour.

Nicki Minaj donned another bodysuit on the same tour and amazed her fans. The shimmery silver ensemble came with lace details and cutout patterns. The outfit showcased a closed neckline, power shoulders, a plunging neckline and floral cutouts made throughout the bodice. Nicki wore a pair of silver net stockings with the outfit and teamed it with a pair of silver high boots. Her glam makeup included shimmery eyelids, neatly done eyeliner, highlighted cheeks and a nude lip tint.

Nicki Minaj's daring fashion choices while performing on stage have all our hearts. The diva rocked Barbiecore attire for yet another performance. She teamed up a fuchsia pink bralette having shimmery sequins with a baby pink fur jacket and wore a pair of classic blue ripped denim with it. She wore a matching pink shimmery headband and a pair of pointed heels with the look. Nicki's winged eyeliner, shimmery makeup, and pink lip colour completed her edgy style perfectly.

The fans cannot decide on one of their favourite Nicki Minaj looks. Can you?

