Jameela Jamil's Black Slit Gaurav Gupta Gown Makes After Party Dressing Look Super Glam

Jameela's Black Gaurav Gupta Gown Makes After Party Dressing Super Glam

Jameela Jamil's sartorial palette is made to impress. From her off-duty style to red carpet fits, they are always a fashion fiesta. Her style is one to impress and when it comes to glam dressing, Jameela Jamil truly is one of the best fashion connoisseurs. Recently for the BAFTA x @BritishVogue party, the actress turned the place into her own personal runway when she turned heads in a stunning Gaurav Gupta outfit. After parties are the real deal when it comes to celebrity fashion and Jameela truly aced her best style in a fail-proof black number. The unique style of Gaurav Gupta has been taking over the global fashion sphere and recently, it was Jameela who took centre stage in Gaurav Gupta couture. The strapless black gown came with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that added all the oomph to her look. The glam energy was right on point with a bold makeup look that was topped with deep burgundy glossy lips. Her open tresses and statement necklace perfectly completed her style.

Jameela Jamil's glam game is nothing short of stunning. She picked a stunning scarlet red dress to keep up with her status as one of fashion's favourite girls. From the plunging neckline to a slightly flared fit, the monochrome look was perfectly complemented with matching red lips and open tresses. She opted for black peep toes and minimal accessories to complete her overall attire.

Jameela Jamil's striking style evolution is creating a solid fashion scene and we are taking notes.