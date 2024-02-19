From Deepika Padukone To Dua Lipa, 8 Of The Best Dressed Celebrities On The BAFTA 2024 Red Carpet

The BAFTAs 2024 was a star-studded event so here are some swoon-worthy looks from the night that was

The BAFTA Film Awards took place on Sunday night in London and as expected, was a star-studded event with many global icons and prominent celebrities on the red carpet in their fashionable best. The evening was indeed a visual treat for the fashion police with so much glamour in a single place. From Deepika Padukone taking the ethnic route in a shimmery Sabyasachi saree to Emma Stone in a pastel-coloured Louis Vuitton gown, here are the best looks from the night that caught our attention.

Bollywood's heartthrob Deepika Padukone presented an award at the prestigious ceremony. She wore a shimmery sequinned pastel drape and looked absolutely enthralling in the Sabyasachi saree.

Dua Lipa looked ravishing in a red Valentino gown. The halter outfit had an A-line silhouette with a gorgeous flare to follow.

Emma Stone, who won the Leading Actress award for Poor Things, walked the red carpet in a peach Louis Vuitton gown. Her one-shoulder outfit had power shoulders at one side, with a lace bodice followed by an A-line silhouette.

Rosamund Pike wore a scintillating Dior dress in silver as she attended the Bafta red carpet.

Photo Credit: AFP

Ayo Edebiri walked the red carpet in a peach body-hugging silhouette custom made by Bottega Veneta. The strap outfit was accompanied by a fur coat that she carried over the shoulders.

Naomi Campbell was dressed head to toe in black. Her Chanel outfit featured hooded detailing with layered ruffles.

Florence Pugh picked a corset gown from Harris Reed. The two-toned outfit featured a shimmery silver corset with a black bustline, a black flare, and a black stole that the star carried with the look.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph picked up her Supporting Actress BAFTA award in a pink one-shouldered gown with black gloves. The two-toned outfit featured a bodice followed by a black flare.

It was undoubtedly a fashionable affair at the BAFTA Awards 2024.

