From Printed Florals To Muted Tones, Deepika Padukone Elevates The Fashion Bar With This Sabyasachi Collaboration

From Printed Florals To Muted Tones, Deepika Takes The Fashion Bar High

Deepika Padukone has numerous titles under her belt, from being a fashionista, a beauty enthusiast, a fitness fanatic, representing India on a global stage and more. Our favourite amongst them is the fashionista crown this style queen wears making impeccable wardrobe choices from red carpet gowns to festive sarees. Her recent collaboration with designer Sabyasachi was indeed a glamorous affair. According to Sabyasachi's Instagram, it is a tale of two cities-Paris and Calcutta. With hand-painted motifs created by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation, this is a collection of wallpapers and fabrics co-created with Asian Paints. While the entire line looks absolutely exquisite, so does Deepika.

Her first look included an ivory outfit featuring a vest and a wraparound coat which she carried over it. She accessorised the elegant look with a pearl-laden layered necklace with delicate beads and green stones. Her tresses were tied messily and her makeup comprised shimmery eyelids and winged eyeliner with a muted lip colour.

Also Read: After Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone To Lead The Stylish Indian Roll Call Once Again As A Presenter At The BAFTA Awards 2024

In another post, Deepika Padukone picked a tan-coloured co-ord set including a full-sleeved button-down collared shirt with ankle-length trousers in the same colour palette. She wore an embellished brown waist belt with the look. A stack of metal bangles and a statement necklace complemented the diva's look.

Deepika Padukone kept it elegant and poised giving spring vibes in the middle of the winter season as she picked a floral jumpsuit. The sleeveless outfit featured delicate flowers in blue on the base of white. She wore a white waist belt and a white scarf to complete the look. Tying her tresses in a neat bun, she opted for a deep red lip colour.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Beauty Brand 82E Launches A Personal Care Line For Men

Choosing the bewitching bold vibe in yet another look, Deepika wore a body-hugging all-black gown. The floor-length outfit featured a full-sleeved sheer bodice and a fitted bottom. Deepika wore a black inner beneath the top. Her statement accessories included a statement necklace and a pair of dangling earrings. She went all out with the makeup as she opted for kohl-laden smokey eyes, ample mascara, well-structured contours and a nude matte lip tint.

Deepika Padukone's stylish looks for the Sabyasachi collaboration are indeed phenomenal.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Plush Sweater And Shirt Set Does Double Duty. First At The Airport, Now At Fighter Promotions