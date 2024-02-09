Deepika Padukone's Beauty Brand 82E Launches A Personal Care Line For Men

Deepika Padukone's multi-hyphenate persona has achieved many milestones and wins. Apart from stunning us with her cinematic art, the actress is also setting entrepreneurial goals with her self-care brand, 82 E. The actress entered the beauty market in November 2022 and ever since then, her brand has been making waves in the celebrity-owned beauty circuit with Ayurveda-based formulations. Deepika's brand started with skincare, launched body care and now in its latest move, her brand has ventured into men's skincare. The new men's range just went live on the website today, just in time for Valentine's Day as well. To cater to a simplified skincare routine for men, the brand has launched two products that can easily be adopted as a regular part of one's everyday beauty ritual.

The range has been launched with two products which consist of a cleanser and a hydrating cream. The face, beard and body cleanser comes in two different fragrances, woody oud and fresh citrus. Infused with the goodness of Arjuna and Betaine, the cleanser tends to retain the skin's natural moisture. Another product is a moisturiser that comes with SPF 40 PA+++. Enriched with the traditional properties of golu kota and the modern approach of ceramides, this moisturiser tends to soothe the skin and improves skin elasticity.

