Deepika Padukone's Plush Sweater And Shirt Set Does Double Duty. First At The Airport, Now At Fighter Promotions

Deepika's Sweater Set Does Double Duty. First At Airport, Now For Fighter

Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks radiate high-style energy. Her functional dressing game is only getting better. Her minimalist approach to fashion comes with a sustainable thought. In this case, it was Deepika Padukone's latest promotional look that grabbed attention. For an actress to not repeat an outfit is truly a thing of the past and Deepika made a case for the same when she repeated one of her airport looks at the screening of the Fighter movie. Her chic winter fashion game was a solid ten as she styled the look a bit differently. She kept it sophisticated and groomed in a white shirt and baggy sleeveless beige sweater. The neutral pants and pointed heels added a stylish edge to her overall fit. She left her tresses open and the minimal nude glam perfectly added to it.

She first wore the same look to the airport recently. Previously, she had kept it casually chic with a sleek bun and shades. Her mustard boots were a cool addition to the look.

Deepika Padukone's obsession with a neutral palette is often served with a side of style. Her socially busy calendar does not stop her from being high on style. The actress loves a classy, laid-back look and recently, she pulled off quiet luxury in the chicest way possible. She paired an off-white Louis Vuitton sweater with low-key, relaxed-fit jeans. Her open caramel tresses with a bronzed glow perfectly completed her look.

