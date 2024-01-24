Deepika Padukone's Bold Red Lip With Winged Eyeliner And A Messy Bun Proves There's Nothing She Can't Pull Off For Fighter Promotions

Apart from Deepika Padukone's sartorial approach, her alluring beauty moments have also been a winning formula. From her party-girl character Veronica to her red carpet moments, Deepika's uncomplicated yet statement-making beauty looks have always been an absolute treat. Recently, the actress has been busy with Fighter movie promotions and while her style game is a solid ten, her beauty sensibilities too are a total standout. Her exponential portfolio of makeup looks are served piping hot and we are taking notes. In her latest appearance, the actress made a classic statement as she turned to a bold red lip. Her take on glam looked fabulous as she paired her black silhouette with a classic red lip. Deepika opted for a fresh dewy base and paired it with a classic sleek eyeliner, topped with mascara. What really notched the entire look up was her red lips. The caramel tresses tied in a messy bun was the only finishing touch her look needed.

Deepika Padukone has been serving looks like never before. For the movie promotions of Fighter, she pulled off a casually chic look in a Louis Vuitton sweater and laid-back denims. What really amped up the look was her bronze glow that truly added to her white sweater. She opted for a minimal nude base paired with a beautiful bronze glow and neutral lips. Her mascara-coated lashes added all the drama to her look. She left her caramel tresses open to complete her look.

Deepika Padukone's beauty game is a visual feast for makeup lovers and this is proof.