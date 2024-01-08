From Margot Robbie To Taylor Swift, The 2024 Golden Globes Celebrity Colour Palette On The Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2024: A Vibrant Affair With Reds, Pinks, Golds And Whites

Hollywood's first red carpet event of the year, the Golden Globes 2024 was indeed a fashionable affair that kickstarted the stylish year ahead with a bang. Many prominent Hollywood personalities and celebrities attended the event in exquisite ensembles. The entire event was a treat for the fashion critics. But there were a few colour themes that dominated the red carpet, and we could not stop marvelling at the chic sartorial choices. From Margot Robbie in a bright pink gown to Taylor Swift in metallic gold, here is what red carpet fashion palettes looked like at this event.

The red carpet event was dominated by celebrities wearing ravishing red outfits. There was every shade in the romantic colour and we loved how effortlessly the celebrities styled it. Selena Gomez wore a custom-made Giorgio Armani metallic red dress with a natural sheen featuring black floral crystal embellishment and an asymmetrical hemline at the bottom.

Florence Pugh also picked a red outfit. The strap dress featured a plunging neckline with delicate floral red embellishment attached to it.

Ayo Edebiri, and Julianne Moore also slayed in red gowns.

As the Barbiecore trend has been taking the internet by storm throughout the past year, the OG Barbie Margot Robbie picked a bright pink gown and stole the show. The V-neck gown had a body-hugging silhouette with shimmery sequined details. Margot carried a net stole with the gown.

Jennifer Lopez also embraced the Barbiecore trend in a pastel pink gown. The gorgeous gown featured a sweetheart neckline with a body-hugging fit. The stunning pink roses structured on the gown added an edge to the look.

Billie Eilish opted for an edgy look for the Golden Globes. The popular singer wore a boxy black blazer with a Peter pan-collared, blue-striped button-down shirt. A trendy pair of glasses accessorised her look.

Meryl Streep looked absolutely exquisite in a shimmery skirt set. The actress wore a classic floor-sweeping skirt with black sequin details and teamed it with a full-sleeved blazer that she carried wore the shoulder. She wore a crisp white shirt beneath the blazer.

Jennifer Anniston, Greta Gerwig, and Dua Lipa also wore classic black as the colour for the evening.

Julia Schlaepfer wore a halter-neck, backless gown in white, and looked radiant. The high-neck outfit had a glamorous fall and an elongated train to follow.

Gillian Anderson's all-white strapless gown featured delicate embroidery in white thread with an elaborate flare. The actress carried a circular brown clutch with the look.

Lily Gladstone, and Ali Wang also opted for a white colour palette.

Taylor Swift's pick for the evening was a metallic gold gown. The strap outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with a body-hugging silhouette and a glam fit. She accesorised the gown with a pair of crystal-encrusted danglers.

Issa Rae walked the red carpet in a shimmery gold gown. The full-sleeved bodycon outfit showcased geometrical prints in gold sequins. Glam makeup and a sleek hairdo completed Issa's style.

The colour palette for the Golden Globes 2024 was a mix of bold, classic, and peppy.

