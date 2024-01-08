Golden Globes 2024: Hollywood's Best-Dressed Divas 'Bling' On Red Carpet Glamour

Golden Globes: Hollywood's Best-Dressed Divas "Bling" On Red Carpet Glam

It was a ‘bling it on' Monday for all fashion enthusiasts as 2024 saw its first award show of the season—the 81st Golden Globes, hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7. The who's who of Hollywood, strutted the red carpet and we loved it. From Margot Robbie to Natasha Lyonne, the divas in their stylish numbers left the fashion police taking notes. As every year, we give you our version of the best dressed on the red carpet and here's our list for the 81st Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift

When it is Taylor Swift you can't expect anything less than shimmer. Bringing back a Christmas vibe, as the Lover hitmaker walked the red carpet in a shimmering green metallic gown. The Gucci number featured a plunging neckline with noodle strings detailing on her back. Taylor left her tresses open.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie channelled her inner Barbie on the red carpet. The actress slipped into a hot pink sequin Armani gown. The strappy shimmery number featured a V neckline. Margot styled it with a matching hued mesh peplum scarf draped around her arms.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa picked a custom Schiaparelli gown. The velvet bodice of the strapless number was adorned with protruding gold embellishment in the pattern of bones. The figure-hugging bodice flew down to a ball gown-style hem. She sealed it all together with an archival Tiffany choker.

Photo Credit: AFP

Selena Gomez

If Taylor Swift didn't make you feel like Christmas already, her BFF Selena Gomez in ruby red dress will surely do the job. The Armani Prive high-low number highlighted the black satin layered underneath. Its criss-cross neckline, and lined cutouts adorned with black roses turned out to be the highlight.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez looked like a walking rosebush in her baby-pink gown. The elaborate strapless number featured rosette sleeves extended out into a flowing cape that trailed behind her. The statement look was paired with a matching shimmery pink clutch covered in sequins and an array of dazzling jewellery, including pink diamond drop earrings.

Jennifer Aniston

FRIENDS star Jennifer Anniston was a simple Dolce & Gabbana girl on the red carpet. The actress picked a stunning black strapless number with a sweetheart neckline. The corset bodice, flew down to form and an embellished hem with scalloped beading detailing. The look was strictly minimal, with Jennifer picking a few rings from the accessory aisle. Her new haircut—a fresh touch to her iconic “Rachel” chop—complemented the look brilliantly.

Photo Credit: AFP

Rosamund Pike

The Wheel Of Time actress made heads turn with her vintage look. Rosamund Pike picked an all-black dress from Dior's Fall/Winter 2019 collection. The high-on lace number was adorned with an overall floral pattern that extended upwards to form a tulle mock neckline with floral lace. She styled her look with a matching lace attached to her headgear.

Emily Blunt

While we wanted to believe that blacks, reds and picks dominated the red carpet, our eyes were caught by Emily Blunt looking stunning in an ivory gown with gold embroidery. Coming from the shelves of Alexander McQueen, the shimmery chiffon number is a Sarah Burton original. The Oppenheimer actress styled the sleeveless gown with a matching necklace and a few bracelets.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was surely not bring the Cruella vibe to the Golden Globes this year. Far from it, as she accepted her award for Best actress in a musical or comedy. The actress brought the lavish nude on the red carpet. The strappy beige number featured floral beading detailing. With a plunging V-neckline, the slinky number featured a centre slit.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman sparkled on the red carpet in a beaded Dior gown. The strappy number featured the U-neckline, which flew down to form a ball gown-style hem. She styled her look by tying her tresses in a middle-parted sleek low ponytail.