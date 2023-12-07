In A Bewitching Black Bodysuit And Her Classic Red Lip, Taylor Swift Definitely Looks Like The Most Chic 'Person Of The Year' For Time Magazine

In A Bewitching Bodysuit, Bold Makeup, Taylor Is The Person Of The Year

Taylor Swift, the pop star and powerful performer, recently earned the title of The Person of the Year for Time magazine. We are not surprised as the ace singer was bestowed with this title. Now the diva does not need any introduction as far as her songs are concerned but she has an equally gorgeous sense of style and impeccable taste in fashion. For the magazine's cover shoot, the global icon wore some stunning ensembles and set the internet ablaze.

Taylor Swift wore a glamorous bodysuit in black for the photo shoot. The full-sleeved outfit had a turtle neckline. She teamed it with a pair of black stockings and added to the sass of the look. Her bold makeup included hot red lip colour, a dash of kohl in the eyes, and well-structured contours. Her accessories included just a pair of gold earrings. She posed with her cat in the picture. The bodysuit, although muted this time, is a frequent feature when she performs onstage at her concerts.

Photo Credit: Time interview

In yet another shot, the beauty wore an all-black bodycon floor-length dress. The sleeveless outfit featured a close neckline with a body-hugging silhouette which accentuated Taylor's body. Taylor left her tresses loose in natural waves and opted for glam makeup with bold red lip colour, ample mascara, a dash of kohl in the eyes, and well-contoured cheeks. Her guitar was part of the ensemble, which was a thoughtful way of paying homage to her country music roots.

Photo Credit: Time interview

Taylor Swift's love for glam makeup can be seen in this closeup. Glossy red lips which gleamed, ample mascara curling the lashes, a blush pink cheek tint, and a dash of kohl in the eyes complemented her look in a strappy grey-toned outfit. She accessorised the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

We are totally in awe of Taylor Swift's flawless makeup and stunning wardrobe choices.

