Taylor Swift's Bejewelled Boots And Jennifer Lawrence's Tailored Look Are Chic Enough To Withstand A Wardrobe Malfunction

Taylor And Jennifer Can Handle Even A Wardrobe Malfunction Fabulously

Right from the time she was launched into the Hollywood spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has been applauded for her candor. That hasn't changed in 2023 either. The A-lister's style has always been well-appreciated by the global audience at large and even when there's a misstep, it's her confidence that is commended. Saks Fifth Avenue in New York held an event in collaboration with Dior to create the 2023 Carousel of Dreams in its store windows.

Dior brand ambassador Jennifer Lawrence was in attendance, looking posh as ever in a crispy tailored black and white look. J-Law donned a black long sleeve dress with a crisp white collared shirt underneath. Her beauty look exuded quiet luxury as Jennifer sported glitzy bronze toned makeup with her blonde hair pulled back using a broad black hairband. What grabbed most of the attention was a wardrobe malfunction that took place at the event, which she handled with ease. Before she stepped onto the stage, Jennifer's belt unbuckled itself and fell off on the ground. While her outfit remained largely unaffected by the sudden turn of events, Jennifer announced to the audience, "I'm so sorry! That was so loud! My belt popped off!".

Jennifer Lawrence at the event

Photo Credit: AFP

Taylor Swift too was in a similarly sticky situation while performing on her Eras tour in Brazil's Rio De Janeiro. The artist belted out her hits in a glittering sleeveless bodysuit with fringed details. Paired with her outfit was a chunky necklace and knee-high ombre toned glittering boots from Christian Louboutin.

In the midst of her set, the heel of Taylor's boots seemed to give way but she took it in her stride like a thorough professional. The singer bent and removed the heel of her designer boots, continuing to perform for the packed stadium with one heel between two shoes,

Wardrobe malfunctions can happen to the best of us but it's how its handled that makes all the difference. Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence are a masterclass in turning an awkward situation right back on its feet with ease.

