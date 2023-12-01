Taylor Swift Sparkles A Little More Than Usual In A Shimmery Silver Gown With A Bold Slit For London Premiere Of Renaissance

Taylor Swift Sparkles More Than Usual In A Shimmery Gown With A Bold Slit

Taylor Swift, a star singer in Hollywood herself, arrived at the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce in London in support of superstar Beyonce. Queen Bey had attended the premiere of Talylor's film about her Eras Tour in October, so Taylor swiftly returned the favour by attending this red carpet event. What caught our attention was Taylor's shimmery silver dress. The strappy outfit had sparkly sequin details throughout with mirrorball details. This linky bodycon outfit, from the clothing label Balmain, accentuated Taylor's well-toned body. What added to the oomph factor of the glittery dress was the daring thigh-high front slit. She opted for silver dangling earrings and a pair of black peep-toes as the only accessories. For makeup, the diva picked a hot red lip colour and opted for a neatly-defined winged eyeliner, leaving her tresses loose in waves.

Also Read: Sophie Turner And Taylor Swift Sweep NYC With Their "Perfectly Fine" Autumn Style

For her recent concert, Taylor Swift made an eye-grabbing fashion statement in an embellished skirt set. The strappy crop top in maroon featured a plunging neckline and had numerous attached embellishments with silver sequins and delicate tassels at the hemline. Taylor complemented the jazzy attire with a pair of shimmery pink boots. Keeping her makeup minimal, the star only opted for neatly defined winged eyeliner and a pink lip colour.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Didn't Let The Rain Stop Her From Performing In Style For Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's bodysuit for her Brazil's Rio De Janeiro tour was ravishing too. The sleeveless outfit had fringe details with shimmery sequins in blue, gold and red, along with a sheer panel. To match the glam of the look, Taylor wore a pair of shimmery golden knee-length boots. Keeping her makeup soft and minimal, Taylor's look balanced out the jazzy vibe of the outfit.

Taylor Swift's shimmery outfits have won a place in our hearts.

Also Read: Taylor Swift, In A Shimmering Alexandre Vauthier Jumpsuit With A Hood, Is The Most Striking "Anti-Hero" In Town