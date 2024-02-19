BAFTAs 2024: Florence Pugh's Silver Cutaway Corset Gown Made For A Head-Turning Entry On The Red Carpet

Florence's Corset Gown Makes A Head-Turning Entry On The Red Carpet

The city of London is currently beaming with an all-time high of fashion. The awards season has commenced and the latest BAFTA Film Awards has paved yet another style trajectory. On Sunday night in London, celebrities graced the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards and indeed it was a stylish affair. The star-studded night gave us a glimpse into celebrity style who are truly the best in the fashion business. Among many celebrities was Florence Pugh who brought the chicest of trends in one look. In a stunning Harris Reed gown, she made heads turn. One can absolutely never go wrong with silver and black and indeed, Florence picked the ultimate silhouette to make a striking fashion moment.

The Oppenheimer star picked a stunning sparkling silver and black look that seemed like a perfect choice for the night. The plunging neckline was perfectly complemented with a fantastical fitted bodice that featured corset details. The black flowing look perfectly completed her style. The sparkly, sleek necklace was the only accessory her look needed. Her neat, side-parted tresses and minimal glam perfectly notched up the look. She paired subtle smokey eyes with dewy glam and nude lips to create an aesthetically pleasing look. She took over the red carpet in the most stunning way and we are not surprised.

Florence Pugh's red carpet style can give fashion fanatics a run for their money